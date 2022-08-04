Bank of England raises rates by half-point to tame inflation

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point Thursday, marking its biggest hike in more than 27 years as it seeks to tame accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The increase, passed by a 8-1 vote by the bank's monetary policy committee, pushes the bank’s key interest rate to 1.75%, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in December 2008. Most economists expected the hike after Gov. Andrew Bailey said two weeks ago that the United Kingdom’s central bank would “act forcefully” if the inflation picture worsened.