Bank of America: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.53 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The nation's second-largest bank posted revenue of $24.02 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.33 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.76 billion.

Bank of America shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

