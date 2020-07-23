BJ's Restaurants: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ BJ's Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $29 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.38. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.81 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $128 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.4 million.

BJ's Restaurants shares have declined 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19, a fall of 53% in the last 12 months.

