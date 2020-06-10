https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Axovant-Fiscal-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15329374.php
Axovant: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
LONDON (AP) _ Axovant Sciences Ltd. (AXGT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $72.6 million, or $2.93 per share.
The company's shares closed at $3.51. A year ago, they were trading at $4.02.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXGT
