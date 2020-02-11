Aware: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The biometrics software provider posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.3 million, or 39 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $12.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.36. A year ago, they were trading at $3.83.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWRE