Avedro: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Avedro Inc. (AVDR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The ophthalmic medical technology company posted revenue of $11 million in the period.

_____

