AvalonBay: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The Arlington, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $289.8 million, or $2.06 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.16 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $147.7 million, or $1.05 per share.

The apartment building owner posted revenue of $567.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $563 million.

The company's shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $132.78, a fall of 39% in the last 12 months.

