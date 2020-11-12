Audioeye: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) _ Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

Audioeye shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.41, climbing fivefold in the last 12 months.

