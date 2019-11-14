https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Atyr-Pharma-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14835701.php
Atyr Pharma: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.47.
The biotherapeutics company posted revenue of $184,000 in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.65. A year ago, they were trading at $7.28.
