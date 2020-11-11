Atento: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Atento SA (ATTO) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $13.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services company posted revenue of $352.7 million in the period.

Atento shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.04, a decrease of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATTO