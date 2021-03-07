At Dubai airport, travelers' eyes become their passports ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 2:10 p.m.
1 of8 A woman enters the face and iris-recognition gate to board a plane, during a media tour at Dubai Airport, in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Dubai's airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, has introduced an iris-scanner that verifies one’s identity and eliminates the need for any human interaction when leaving the country. It’s the latest artificial intelligence program the UAE has launched amid the surging coronavirus pandemic. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, can already feel surreal, with its cavernous duty-free stores, artificial palm trees, gleaming terminals, water cascades and near-Arctic levels of air conditioning.
Now, the key east-west transit hub is rolling out another addition from the realm of science fiction — an iris-scanner that verifies one’s identity and eliminates the need for any human interaction when entering or leaving the country.