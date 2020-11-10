Associated Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.8 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 27 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

Associated Capital shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.65, a fall of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

