Stocks open lower, oil hits highest level since 2014

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower Monday as Wall Street comes off its worst week since the winter. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.8%. Tesla rose 3.1% after saying it delivered about 241,000 vehicles in the third quarter, topping expectations. The price of U.S. oil rose above $77 per barrel for the first time since 2014. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49% from 1.47% Friday. In Asia, Hong Kong’s benchmark fell more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. Shares in most European markets were little changed.
