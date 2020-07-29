Ashland: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $37 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $574 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Ashland shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $78.53, a decline of 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASH