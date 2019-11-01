Arbor Realty Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.
The Uniondale, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $42.4 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $34 million, or 35 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $80.5 million in the period.
The company's shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABR