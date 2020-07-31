https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Arbor-Realty-Trust-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15448551.php
Arbor Realty Trust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $83.1 million in the period.
Arbor Realty Trust shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months.
