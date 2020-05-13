ArTara Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ ArTara Therapeutics (TARA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.81 per share.

ArTara Therapeutics shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 73% in the last 12 months.

