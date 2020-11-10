Aptose Biosciences: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.53. A year ago, they were trading at $2.57.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APTO