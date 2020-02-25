Anworth: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that buys mortgage debt posted revenue of $58.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $55.4 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as -$42.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.63. A year ago, they were trading at $4.35.

