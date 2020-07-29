Anthem: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $8.91. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.77 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $29.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29.18 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.43 billion.

Anthem shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

