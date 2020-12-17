Another casualty of 2020: The magic of the snow day CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 2:02 p.m.
Lexi Cannici, 12, launches herself down a snow-covered hill during what her father called a "virtual snow day" in Van Saun Park in RIver Edge, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Brooke Cannici, 9, waits for her sister to get to the top of the hill while sledding in Van Saun Park in RIver Edge, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Quinn Cannici, 3, drags her sled back up the hill during what her father called a "virtual snow day" in Van Saun Park in RIver Edge, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Brooke Cannici, 9, falls off her sled during what her father called a "virtual snow day" in Van Saun Park in RIver Edge, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
A girl and her mother walk through a snowstorm, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York.
A girl and her mother walk through a snowstorm, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Even before the first flakes fell, New York City’s first big snowfall of the season was doomed to be a gloomy disappointment for more than a million of its schoolchildren.
COVID-19 has robbed a lot from children in 2020, and in many school districts in northern climes it is now stealing the magic of the snow day — waking up to find that school has been canceled and the day will be filled with snowballs and snow angels.
Written By
CAROLYN THOMPSON