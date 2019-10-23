Ameriprise: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $543 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $4.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.24 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.32 billion in the period.

Ameriprise shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $143.74, a climb of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMP