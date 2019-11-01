American International Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $656 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 56 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $12.91 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.99 billion.

American International Group shares have increased 34% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 21%. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.

