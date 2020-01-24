American Express: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.69 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.03.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $11.37 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.36 billion.

American Express expects full-year earnings to be $8.85 to $9.25 per share.

American Express shares have risen 5.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 3%. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.

