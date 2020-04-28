American Assets Trust: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $42.8 million, or 56 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $12.1 million, or 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $96.7 million in the period.

The company's shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $29.02, a decline of 37% in the last 12 months.

