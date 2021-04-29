Amazon's profit more than triples as pandemic boom continues JOSEPH PISANI, AP Retail Writer April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 4:45 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s pandemic boom isn’t showing signs of slowing down.
The company said Thursday that its first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago, fueled by the growth of online shopping. It also posted revenue of more than $100 billion, the second quarter in row that the company has passed that milestone.