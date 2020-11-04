Allot Communications: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) _ Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period.

Allot Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $135 million to $140 million.

Allot Communications shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLT