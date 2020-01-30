Alliance Data: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $130.4 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.12 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.16 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $310.9 million, or $6.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.58 billion.

Alliance Data shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has fallen 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADS