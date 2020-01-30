Alexion: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $889 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $4. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

Alexion expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.65 to $10.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.5 billion to $5.56 billion.

Alexion shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALXN