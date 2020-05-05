Alaska Air: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $232 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.87 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.27 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period.

Alaska Air shares have dropped 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 54% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALK