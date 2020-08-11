Agile Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) _ Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.61. A year ago, they were trading at $1.13.

