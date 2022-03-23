Adobe, Worthington fall; General Mills, Cintas rise

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Adobe Inc., down $43.55 to $422.90. The software maker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast. NetApp Inc., down 39 cents to $87.22. The data storage company increased its stock buyback plan by $1 billion. Cintas Corp., up $8.34 to $401.34. The uniform rental company's fiscal third-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts. Worthington Industries Inc., down $10.56 to $51.58. The metal manufacturer's fiscal third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Centene Corp., down $5.11 to $82.46. The healthcare company named Sarah London its new CEO to succeed Michael Neidorff. General Mills Inc., up $1.55 to $64.23. The maker of Cheerios cereal and other food products raised its earnings forecast for 2022. Marathon Oil Corp., up 92 cents to $25.58. Energy companies gained ground as oil prices rose. GameStop Corp., up $17.86 to $141.00. The video game retailer rose after Chairman Ryan Cohen increased his stake in the company.