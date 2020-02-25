Adamas: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $105.2 million, or $3.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.77. A year ago, they were trading at $11.26.

_____

