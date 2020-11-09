AVEO: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $8.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The cancer drug company posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

AVEO shares have dropped roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.02, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

