ANGI Homeservices: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $375.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $354.6 million.

ANGI Homeservices shares have climbed 83% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.50, a climb of 65% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANGI