White-knuckle thriller for AMC as it sells stock into frenzy

Got your popcorn? The wild ride for the summer's blockbuster stock, AMC Entertainment, got even crazier on Thursday.
The movie-theater company's stock plunged nearly 40% in the morning after it announced plans to sell 11.6 million shares to raise cash, while warning buyers they could lose all their investment. But it erased the loss in just a few hours. After the stock sale was complete, it climbed above the record closing price it had set a day earlier, only to sink back to a 17.9% loss by the end of trading.