AG Mortgage Investment Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.6 million.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares have fallen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.65, a drop of 10% in the last 12 months.

