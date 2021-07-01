130 countries back deal on global minimum tax for companies DAVID MCHUGH, AP Business Writer July 1, 2021 Updated: July 1, 2021 4:39 p.m.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Some 130 countries have agreed on a global minimum tax backed by U.S. President Joe Biden as part of a worldwide effort to keep multinational firms from dodging taxes by shifting their profits to countries with low rates.
The agreement announced Thursday is an attempt to address challenges presented by a globalized and increasingly digital world economy in which profits can be relocated across borders and companies can earn online profits in places where they have no taxable headquarters.