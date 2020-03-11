Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church hosting Holy Week services

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church will offer services during Holy Week April 9-12.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 780 Grassy Hill Rd., Orange will offer services during Holy Week April 9-12.

On Maundy Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m.; Good Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m.; the church also will be open for prayers from noon-3 p.m. and Pastor Benson will be available for confession and abolution during this time; Saturday, April 11 — The Great Vigil of Easter, at 7 p.m.; and Easter Sunday April 12 — The Resurrection of Our Lord at 10:30 a.m., with breakfast at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit zion-orange.com/ or call 203-795-3916.