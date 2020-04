Temple Emanuel holding virtual events

Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven, 150 Derby Ave., Orange is holding virtual Kabbalat Shabbat Friday nights at 7:30 p.m. and virtual Torah Study Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.

For details about these events and all other events and services at TE, visit www.tegnh.org or call 203-397-3000.