Temple Emanuel, 150 Derby Ave., Orange will celebrate Shabbat Pre-Chanukah Friday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m., with a music-filled service led by Rabbi Michael Farbman and the Temple Emanuel Band. There also will be practice of holiday blessings and the light of the chanukiot, followed by a dinner with family and friends.

All are welcome to participate. Bring candles, and latkes to share as part of the family-style meal. Dinner reservations are required and may be made at tegnh.org, or by calling 203-397-3000.

The suggested donation for dinner is $10 per person or $25 per family. For more information about services and celebrations at Temple Emanuel, go to tegnh.org.