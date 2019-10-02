St. Agnes Church offers weekly bereavement support group

St. Agnes Church offers a 10-week bereavement support group Thursdays, from 1-3 p.m., beginning Oct. 3.

St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford offers a 10-week bereavement support group Thursdays, from 1-3 p.m., beginning Oct. 3.

Anyone coping with the loss of a loved one, whether recent or years ago, is welcome.

For more information or to register call Ellen S. at 203-283-1934 or Ellen R. at 203-671-3414.