https://www.milfordmirror.com/arts-leisure/article/St-Agnes-Church-offers-weekly-bereavement-14486127.php
St. Agnes Church offers weekly bereavement support group
Photo: Contributed Photo.
St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford offers a 10-week bereavement support group Thursdays, from 1-3 p.m., beginning Oct. 3.
Anyone coping with the loss of a loved one, whether recent or years ago, is welcome.
For more information or to register call Ellen S. at 203-283-1934 or Ellen R. at 203-671-3414.
