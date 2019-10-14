Shir Magic Concert to honor the late Rabbi Jerry Brieger

Shir Magic Concert with Shira Kline will be held on Nov. 16, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Temple Emanuel. Shir Magic Concert with Shira Kline will be held on Nov. 16, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Temple Emanuel. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shir Magic Concert to honor the late Rabbi Jerry Brieger 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Shir Magic Concert with Shira Kline will be held on Nov. 16, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Temple Emanuel, 150 Derby Ave., Orange. The annual musical event is held in loving memory of Rabbi Jerry Brieger who was the spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel from 1977 to 2009, and Rabbi Emeritus from 2009 until his death in 2016.

Brieger was known not only for his vast knowledge of all things Jewish, but also for his sleight of hand tricks and his love of music. He loved to study, to teach and to sing.

The concert features contemporary, traditional, local and world Jewish music with a special appearance by TE Band.

For more information, visit tegnh.org, or call 203-397-3000.