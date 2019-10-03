Milford Senior Center offers events and programs in October

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive has programs and activities that provide entertainment, opportunities to create, hobbies to develop, cultural and educational programs, travel and more. Annual membership fee is $15 and is open to Milford residents age 55 and up. For more information, call 203-877-5131.

Center closed

The center will be closed Monday, Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus Day.

AARP safe driving class

AARP safe driving class will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 9:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. To register call Ed Berry, 203-549-9029.

Simplify your finances

Retired Financial Planner Stephen Archer talks about simplifying your finances and the pros and cons of multiple accounts Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.

ConnectiCare, Medicare plans overview

Susan Stokes, a certified Medicare insurance professional will present the Medicare Advantage Plans of ConnecticCare Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. This seminar will include an overview of how Medicare works along with a summary of ConnectiCare’s MAPD plans.

Super bingo

Monday, Oct. 21, 1-3 p.m.

2020 Aetna Medicare Advantage Plans

Jim Lambert of First Choice Consulting, LLC presents Aetna’s Medicare 2020 plans Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m.

Flu shots

Flu clinics will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. To register in advance, call Insurance Specialists Laura Daneault and John Cornelius at 203-877-5131, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and have insurance information available.

What Medicare does not cover

Learn what Medicare does not cover at the Bankers’ Life presentation Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.

Keep your mind sharper longer

The Home Care Experts will conduct a presentation of positive lifestyle changes you can make to keep your mind sharper longer Thursday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m.

Movie Matinee

A Dog’s Journey will be shown Friday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m.

Advantage or Supplement?

Jim Lambert of First Choice Consulting, LLC presents Advantage or Supplement Monday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m.

United Healthcare Medicare Advantage Plans

A representative from the Birarelli Insurance Agency will visit the center to discuss the available plans of United Healthcare Medicare Advantage Plans Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m.

History of Halloween

Lia Jill Levitt, speaker, advocate and writer presents an interactive journey through the history, traditions and customs of Halloween Thursday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m.