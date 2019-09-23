Milford Senior Center calendar: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, Sept. 30 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance; 6:30 Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, Oct. 1 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance, Chess Group Learn and Play; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10, Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 11 MSC Book Club Oct. 29, The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair, by Joel Dicker; 1 Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group; 1:15 Yoga Class.

Wednesday, Oct. 2 — 9:30 Intermediate Tai Chi, Beading; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country Western Line Dance Class, Beginner Tai Chi; 1 Get To Know Your Pharmacist, Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group; 4 Zumba Gold.

Thursday, Oct. 3 — 9:15 Yoga; 10 Chess, Writers Unlimited; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Anthem BC/BS Medicare Plans, Wii Bowling, Bingo, Knitting Group.

Friday, Oct. 4 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call for appointment; 9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics class, Creative Writing Class, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Pickleball for Beginners, Chess.

Sunday, Oct. 6 — The center is open from noon-4 for cards, bingo, and billiards. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, chicken cacciatore over pasta, tossed salad; Tuesday, bacon and cheddar quiche, potatoes, tossed salad; Wednesday, oven fried chicken and waffles, potato salad, baked beans; Thursday, breaded fish with lemon and tartar sauce, roasted potatoes, cole slaw, Friday, baked ziti with tossed salad, garlic knot.

Trips

Oct. 7, Mohegan Sun, $27; Oct. 8, Delaware & Ulster 1st Class Luncheon Train, $115; Oct. 15 Polka Band at Aqua Turf, $65; Oct. 17, Pumpkintown & Village USA, $43; Oct. 20, Book of Mormon at Bushnell, $120; Oct. 24, Woody Sez at Ivoryton, $70; Oct. 29, Oktoberfest at Kruckers in the Catskills, $99; Nov. 14, Billy Elliot at Goodspeed, $110; Nov. 17, Hello Dolly at Bushnell, $105; Nov. 26, NYC annual Train Show at Botanical Gardens, $120; Dec. 1-6, Santa Fe Holidays tour, $2,369; Dec. 11, Holiday tour of Tour of Lyndhurst Mansion & Union Church of Pocantico Hills, $125; March 11-23, Treasures of Egypt with optional three-night stay in Jordan, $4,489.