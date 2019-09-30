Milford Senior Center calendar: Oct. 7-13

The Milford Senior Center offers a flu clinic Wednesday, Oct. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Flu shot clinics

The center offers a flu clinic Wednesday, Oct. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Regular and high dose vaccines are available. To register, call insurance specialists Laura Daneault or John Cornelius, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at 203-877-5131; have insurance information available.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, Oct. 7 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga; 10:30 Ballroom Aerobics, Low Vision Support; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance ends Oct. 21; 6:30 Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance, Chess; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 11 MSC Book Club Oct. 29, The Truth About Harry Quebert Affair, by Joe Dicker; 1 Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Medicare 101, Tap Dance Class, Quilting; 4 Yoga.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 — 9:30 Beginner Tai Chi, Beading; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Intermediate Tai Chi; 1 Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group; 4 Zumba Gold.

Thursday, Oct. 10 — 9:15 Yoga; 10 Chess; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; Italian Cultural Class; 1 Holiday Harvest Celebrating the Holiday Table, Wii Bowling, Bingo, Knitting Group.

Friday, Oct. 11 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call for appointment; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Beginners Pickleball, Chess.

Sunday, Oct. 13 — The center is open from noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, chicken mushroom stroganoff with noodles, broccoli; Tuesday, tortellini with sausage and spinach, tossed salad; Wednesday, sliced turkey with gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans; Thursday, meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn; Friday, baked fish with lemon and tartar sauce, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables.

Trips

Oct. 7, Mohegan Sun, $27; Oct. 8, Delaware & Ulster 1st Class Luncheon Train, $115; Oct. 15 Polka Band at Aqua Turf, $65; Oct. 17, Pumpkintown & Village USA, $43; Oct. 20, Book of Mormon at Bushnell, $120; Oct. 24, Woody Sez at Ivoryton, $70; Oct. 29, Oktoberfest at Kruckers in the Catskills, $99; Nov. 14, Billy Elliot at Goodspeed, $110; Nov. 17, Hello Dolly at Bushnell, $105; Nov. 26, NYC annual Train Show at Botanical Garden, $120; Dec. 1-6, Santa Fe Holidays tour, $2,369; Dec. 11, Holiday tour of Tour of Lyndhurst Mansion & Union Church of Pocantico Hills, $125; March 11-23, Treasures of Egypt with optional three-night stay in Jordan, $4,489.