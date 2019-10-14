Milford Senior Center calendar: Oct. 21-27

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Flu shot clinics

The center offers a flu clinic Wednesday, Oct. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Regular and high dose vaccines are available. To register, call insurance specialists Laura Daneault or John Cornelius, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at 203-877-5131; have insurance information available.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

Monday, Oct. 21 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga; 10:30 Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 1-3 Super Bingo; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance ends for the winter Oct. 21; 6:30 p.m. Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, Oct. 22 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 11 MSC Book Club Oct. 29, The Truth About Harry Quebert Affair, by Joe Dicker; 1 Aetna Medicare Advantage Plans, Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group; 4 Yoga Class.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 — 9:30 Beginner Tai Chi, Beading; 10-1 Flu Clinic; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class; Intermediate Tai Chi; 1 Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group, Bankers Life: Learn what Medicare does not cover and how to address it; 4 Zumba Gold.

Thursday, Oct. 24 — 9:15 Yoga; 10 Chess, Writers Unlimited; 10:30 Line Dance, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class, Wii Bowling, Bingo, Knitting Group, Mindfit — Keep your mind sharper.

Friday, Oct. 25 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call for appointment; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Movie Matinee, A Dog’s Journey; 1 Chess; 3 Pickleball Easygoing.

Sunday, Oct. 27 — The cetner is open Sunday from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, chicken casserole topped with buttery crackers, rice pilaf, broccoli; Tuesday spaghetti and meatballs with parmesan cheese, tossed salad, garlic knot; Wednesday flu shots, soup and sandwiches will be served; Thursday, three bean chili con carne, corn bread, tossed salad; Friday, breaded fish with lemon and tartar sauce, sweet potato fries, sliced cucumbers.

Trips

Oct. 20, Book of Mormon at Bushnell, $120; Oct. 24, Woody Sez at Ivoryton, $70; Oct. 29, Oktoberfest at Kruckers in the Catskills, $99; Nov. 14, Billy Elliot at Goodspeed, $110; Nov. 17, Hello Dolly at Bushnell, $105; Nov. 26, NYC annual Train Show at Botanical Garden, $120; Dec. 1-6, Santa Fe Holidays tour, $2,369; Dec. 11, Holiday tour of Tour of Lyndhurst Mansion & Union Church of Pocantico Hills, $125; March 11-23, Treasures of Egypt with optional three-night stay in Jordan, $4,489.