Grace Baptist Church offering anxiety support group

Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Road in Milford will be offering a six-week class/support group to learn biblical principles and cognitive/behavioral strategies on a journey toward emotional wellness Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., from April 15-May 20. The class will be facilitated by retired Jonathan Law H.S.school psychologist, Roseanne Meyer.

Cost is a $25 donation to the church. There will be no charge for former participants who are returning for a refresher.

To register, call the church at 203-874-8928. Registrations will be accepted through April 8.