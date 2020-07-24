Christ Presbyterian Church, Milford is hosting an outdoor worship service and invites singles, couples, families and kids to join in singing, prayer, preaching and the Lord’s Supper. A brief story time for children will precede the service. Careful protocols determined by the health department will be followed. Worshippers are required to wear a mask to participate.

Outdoor worship is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 26, from 10:30-11:45 a.m., at the Fowler Rotary Pavilion, behind the Milford Public Library at 1 Shipyard Lane in Milford. The church also will be holding services at the pavilion Aug. 2, 16, 23, 30; Sept. 6 and 20.

For more information, visit http://www.cpcmilford.org/worship-service-information/.