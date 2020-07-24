Christ Presbyterian Church to host outdoor worship

Christ Presbyterian Church, Milford is hosting an outdoor worship service and invites singles, couples, families and kids to join in singing, prayer, preaching and the Lord’s Supper. A brief story time for children will precede the service. Careful protocols determined by the health department will be followed. Worshippers are required to wear a mask to participate.

Outdoor worship is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 26, from 10:30-11:45 a.m., at the Fowler Rotary Pavilion, behind the Milford Public Library at 1 Shipyard Lane in Milford. The church also will be holding services at the pavilion Aug. 2, 16, 23, 30; Sept. 6 and 20.

For more information, visit http://www.cpcmilford.org/worship-service-information/.