Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church will hold a Blue Christmas service on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.

Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 Broad St., Milford will hold a Blue Christmas service on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.

This service is for those who are feeling sad this season for whatever reason. Death of loved ones, fewer daylight hours, holiday expectations, financial worries, separation from family or friends, feeling of grief, and many other things can contribute to a feeling of melancholy when it seems everyone around us is making merry or singing ho-ho-ho.

Come join us in the warmth of the sanctuary and the glow of candles for a time of comfort.

For more information visit mtm-umc.org or call the church office at 203-874-1982.